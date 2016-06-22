Support JSU Tigers when they head to Vegas

Las Vegas “The Entertainment Capital of the World” is the host city for the highly anticipated JSU Tigers vs. UNLV Rebels football season opener on Sept.1. Kicking off at the Sam Boyd Stadium, the Tigers will face the Rebels under the guidance of coach Tony Hughes.

It all goes down in one of the most lux cities in the nation. Join the JSU Tiger’s as they prowl unchartered territory Vegas may be known for its swanky casinos promising instant riches, but it offers an array of shopping, fine dining, and family-friendly activities in addition to world-renowned nightlife.

Its theatrical atmosphere is the perfect setting for a public pep rally featuring JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South and the Prancing J-Settes. To ensure all in attendance have a spectacular time, JSU has partnered with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority not only to make this trip fun but economically feasible. Rolling out the red carpet, premiere hotels Bellagio, MGM Grand, Monte Carlo and the Signature at MGM offer JSU fans exclusive rates at reasonable prices. Some rooms start as low as $55 per night. Delta and United airlines also provide a 2-10% discount based on booking class and date.

Whether you are a “low-budget baller,” a fiscal conservative or a high roller, there is an affordable price point for every classification. Rooms are going quickly. So, stop stalling and reserve a room today, unless sleeping on the Vegas strip sounds more appealing. JSU vs. UNLV is the ultimate time for JSU fans to show the “City of Lights” that Tiger Pride runs deep, but remember “Everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. “