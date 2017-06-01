Police Search Resort In The Philippines After Shots Fired

Gunshots and explosions rang out in the early hours of Friday morning at a luxury resort complex in the Philippines, as smoke rose from a portion of the building.

Hours later, it remains unclear what exactly unfolded at Resorts World Manila, located in the city of Pasay in metropolitan Manila.

The resort wrote on its verified Twitter that it is "working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

Resorts World Manila Chief Operating Officer Stephen Reilly confirmed that shots were fired and said "at this time, there are no reported injuries." He told reporters at the scene that the building was being searched, and that it was unclear how the attacker gained entry.

It's not clear whether the apparent attack has been contained. The BBC reported that "a spokesman for the Philippines' Army has said police are in control of the situation, and the military is monitoring it closely."

But the resort complex then said on Twitter that police operations were still "ongoing" and that they did not have "official information as to the identity or affiliation of the persons responsible for the attack."

Additionally, national police chief Ronald Dela Rosa told The Associated Press that the attack involved a single gunman who was still at large and "there was no concrete evidence that the attack was terrorism."

Police cordoned off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport shortly after the attack began, according to the AP. Resorts World Manila is located essentially across the street from the airport.

It is home to a casino, four hotels, four bars, eight restaurants, a movie theater and a mall, according to its website.

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," it wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, as The Two-Way reported, the Philippine military has been battling ISIS-linked militants that seized parts of the southern city of Marawi last month.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

