Paul Manafort Is Reportedly Told To Surrender To Federal Agents

Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, has been told to surrender to federal law enforcement authorities, according to several news outlets, in an apparent new phase of the investigations into figures from Trump's inner circle.

Both Manafort and Rick Gates, his former deputy, were told to surrender, The New York Times reports. Over the summer, the pair registered as foreign agents with the U.S. Justice Department.

News of Manafort's apparently pending arrest comes days after the news emerged that a federal grand jury assembled by Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller had voted to indict a figure in Mueller's investigation into possible coordination between Russia and people close to the Trump campaign in last year's presidential election.

"Manafort was indicted under seal on Friday and is planning to turn himself in," CNN reports, citing "a source with direct knowledge of the matter."

The indictment may be unsealed on Monday; in addition to the main focus on Russia's efforts to tamper with the U.S. democratic process, Mueller's mandate also allows his team to probe any other criminal matters that arise during the course of its investigation.

FBI agents raided Manafort's homein Alexandria, Va., over the summer.

