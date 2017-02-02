More Than 9 Hours Later, Hunter Hobbs Accomplishes Spreadsheet Goal

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, and, you know, we all need goals in life. For Oklahoma resident Hunter Hobbs, his dream was to scroll to the bottom of a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet in one sitting without using any keyboard shortcuts or taking breaks. So he made it happen. He recorded himself sitting at his computer with a finger on the arrow key. It took him nine hours, 36 minutes and 10 seconds, but, by God, he did it. Hunter says he doesn't recommend others trying to repeat his feat. No worries, Hunter. We won't. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.