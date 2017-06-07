Twin Attacks Hit Iran's Parliament And Khomeini Mausoleum

Two teams of attackers used gunfire and explosives to strike Iran's parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran Wednesday, according to state media. The twin attacks reportedly wounded at least 38 people and killed at least two people.

"Deputy Interior Minister Hossein Zolfaqari said that the terrorists had entered the parliament in [women's] dress," Iran's state news agency reports. It adds that a female assailant detonated herself outside the mausoleum.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry says it foiled a third attack and is asking people to avoid public transportation, state broadcaster IRIB reports.

IRIB says that one of four attackers exploded a suicide vest inside the parliament building, though other local news agencies said the explosion may have been caused by grenades thrown by the attackers. Eight people were reportedly wounded in the attack.

Despite the violence at Iran's Majlis, or parliament, Wednesday morning, lawmakers returned to business by the afternoon. Officials say the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps helped security forces control the situation.

"As you know, some coward terrorists infiltrated a building in Majlis [Parliament], but they were seriously confronted," Speaker Ali Larijani said. "This is a minor issue but reveals that the terrorists pursue troublemaking."

The second attack, at the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, reportedly killed a security guard and wounded 12 other people. A suicide bomber also detonated an explosive vest at the Khomeini mausoleum. Four attackers were said to have launched the attack at the shrine.

NPR's Alison Meuse in Beirut reports that Islamic State, via its Amaq news agency, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Alison translates: "Fighters from the Islamic State have attacked the Khomeini shrine and the parliament building in central Tehran."

The report quotes an ISIS "security source," which Alison says is typical.

Iran is deeply involved in the fight against ISIS, both in Iraq and Syria, and together with Russia is a major backer of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

