Dozens Of Inmates Killed In Another Brazilian Prison Riot

At least 33 inmates have been killed in an uprising at the largest prison in the northernmost state of Brazil, according to news reports citing local officials. The violence, which occurred overnight in Roraima state, comes just five days after Brazil's deadliest prison massacre in nearly 25 years.

That violence last weekend left at least 56 prisoners dead in a penitentiary in Manaus, just south of Roraima in the massive state of Amazonas.

The killings at both prisons appear to be the work of rival drug gangs. Members of the First Capital Command, or PCC — Brazil's most powerful gang — were among the dozens killed days ago at the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary in Manaus.

Now, Reuters reports that authorities believe the PCC is responsible for Friday's violence in Roraima. They believe it to be a retaliation against rival North Family faction, which is believed to have led the massacre in Manaus. "The Family is allied with the Rio de Janeiro-based Red Command drug gang, Brazil's second most powerful faction after the PCC," the news service writes.

As NPR's Philip Reeves reported Thursday from the city of Manaus, Brazilian officials are facing questions about how prison violence has been allowed to happen on this scale.

"Rights activists say government has lost control of prisons to drug gangs who use inmates as foot soldiers," Philip reported. "Why, in the age of security cameras and X-ray machines, were there so many weapons inside the prison?"

