'Disgruntled Employee' At Orlando Business Kills 5 People, Police Say

A "disgruntled employee" who was recently fired from a business near Orlando, Fla., shot and killed five of his former co-workers before killing himself on Monday morning, according to local police.

Four of the victims died at the scene, while a fifth died at a hospital, authorities said. Seven other employees were in the Fiamma Inc. building at the time of the attack and were unharmed.

Local media have reported that at least one of the survivors was in the bathroom during the shooting. The survivor reportedly called her sister and told her, "My boss is dead."

The suspected shooter was fired from the company in April, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a news conference Monday morning. There's no indication that he had ties to "any subversive type organization" or terrorist group, Demings said, and police believe the shooting was "likely a workplace violence incident."

The former employee had a minor criminal record, and police had visited Fiamma Inc. several years ago after a call that involved the shooter today, Demings said. He added that the man "allegedly battered another employee" in that incident but no charges were ultimately filed.

The suspect returned to his former workplace armed with a handgun and knife, police say. He "shot five innocent people this morning and then turned the gun on himself," Demings said.

Fiamma is an Italy-based manufacturer of accessories for motor vehicles.

Police have not released the identity of the suspected shooter or the victims. Another press conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Almost a year ago, an attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando left 49 people dead, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott referenced the Pulse shooting in a statement Monday, saying, "Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. ... I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence."

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs told reporters that "certainly the situation here appears to be very different from the situation at Pulse. ... I will just say what I said earlier, I would ask our citizens if you see something that troubles you, please go the extra mile, make the call."

