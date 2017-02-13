Conway: National Security Adviser Flynn Has Trump's 'Full Confidence'

A senior Trump adviser said Monday that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn continues to have the "full confidence" of President Trump.

"Yes, Gen. Flynn does enjoy the full confidence of the president," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC Monday.

She called it a "big week for Flynn," who has been the "point person" for trips to the U.S. by foreign leaders Shinzo Abe of Japan and Justin Trudeau of Canada.

She wouldn't reveal if he apologized to the president or what Flynn has discussed with the president or vice president.

"Gen. Flynn has said he can't recall," Conway said, "and that he had about 30 phone calls with, I guess, leaders at the time, and since then, 70 with different leaders, and I'll leave his comments at that."

The comments come after days of speculation that Flynn could be on the outs given that he may have lied or misled to Mike Pence when Pence was vice president-elect. Flynn has denied that he talked to the Russian ambassador about sanctions President Obama leveled back in December. Pence went on Sunday shows and echoed what Flynn told him.

But Flynn backed away from the comments. Through a spokesman, he told the Washington Post "that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn't be certain that the topic never came up."

That is in line with what White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told NPR a month ago: Spicer "called it 'doubtful' that Flynn and the ambassador discussed the U.S.'s retaliatory measures or Russia's potential response, because Flynn told Spicer they did not."

But he left open the possibility that they did could have talked about the sanctions.

So it's possible that Flynn may have misled both the incoming vice president and press secretary on the extent of his discussions with the Russian ambassador. Yet the president, according to Conway, has "full confidence" in Flynn.

Flynn has also been the subject of accusations of mismanagement already at the National Security Council. The New York Times reported over the weekend on the NSC, painting a "chaotic" scene:



"Officials said that the absence of an orderly flow of council documents, ultimately the responsibility of Mr. Flynn, explained why Mr. Mattis and Mike Pompeo, the director of the C.I.A., never saw a number of Mr. Trump's executive orders before they were issued. One order had to be amended after it was made public, to reassure Mr. Pompeo that he had a regular seat on the council.

"White House officials say that was a blunder, and that the process of reviewing executive orders has been straightened out by Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff."



What's more, the Times reported:



"There are transcripts of a conversation in at least one phone call, recorded by American intelligence agencies that wiretap foreign diplomats, which may determine Mr. Flynn's future."



At this point, either Trump has seen the transcript and didn't see any improprieties; has seen the transcript, there could be problematic information and doesn't care; he hasn't seen them and is expressing confidence in Flynn perhaps prematurely; he has seen them and doesn't care; or Conway got ahead of herself.

