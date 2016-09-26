2016 1st Presidential Debate Fact Check

​ Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton go head-to-head in the first presidential debate Monday night. NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors who cover national security, immigration, business, foreign policy and more, is live annotating the debate. Portions of the debate with added analysis are highlighted, followed by context and fact check from NPR reporters and editors. Follow highlights of the debate in NPR's updating news story at npr.org. Note: This page will update automatically as the debate proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.

